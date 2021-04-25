McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for 3.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $4,302,000.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

