Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.39% of Barings BDC worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $492.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

