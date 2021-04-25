MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 67 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $507.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.04 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

