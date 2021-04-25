MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $341,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.29 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

