MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,514 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $77.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

