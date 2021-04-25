MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,881 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

