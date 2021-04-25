MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,163 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

