MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,272 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,988 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $229.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

