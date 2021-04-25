MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $328.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $330.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

