Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

