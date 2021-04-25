Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,881,000. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

