Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.89.

MRU stock opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.37. The stock has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

