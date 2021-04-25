Metro’s (MTRAF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTRAF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. Metro has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

