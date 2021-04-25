Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

