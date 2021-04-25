MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.59 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13.85 or 0.00027929 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $148.59 million and $101,635.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00510351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.72 or 0.02981262 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,725,931 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.