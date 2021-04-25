Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $25.09 on Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $33.62 million and $110,406.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $25.09 or 0.00050267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00269579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.17 or 0.01024171 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,915.96 or 1.00010367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.90 or 0.00636939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,955 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.