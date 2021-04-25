Mizuho Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $163.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.22.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

