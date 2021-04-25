Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MWK. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 757,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.