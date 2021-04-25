Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

