Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

