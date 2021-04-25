Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,499 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $62.88 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99.

