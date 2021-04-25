Morgan Stanley Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.