Morgan Stanley Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Korn Ferry worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $482,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $67.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 248.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

