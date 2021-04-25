Morgan Stanley Has $8.90 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

