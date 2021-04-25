Morgan Stanley Increases VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target to $41.00

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE:VER opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares during the period.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

