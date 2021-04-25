Morgan Stanley Purchases 17,096 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

