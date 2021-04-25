Morgan Stanley Purchases 65,527 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 490.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SiTime were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $100.32 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

