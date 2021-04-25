Morgan Stanley Purchases 984,979 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 301.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of SFL worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $4,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 12,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

SFL stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

