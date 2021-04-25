Morgan Stanley Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $108.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.91.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.