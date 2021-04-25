Morgan Stanley Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $726.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.29. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.