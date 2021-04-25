Morgan Stanley Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $74.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

