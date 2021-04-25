Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.22% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

