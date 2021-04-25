Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Market Cap Reaches $104.17 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $104.17 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MRPH) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

