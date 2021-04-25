Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.66 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

