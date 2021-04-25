Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

