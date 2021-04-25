Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $29.24. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,649 shares of company stock worth $4,296,389 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

