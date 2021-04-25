MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $28.37

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.37, but opened at $27.60. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up 1.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.64% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

