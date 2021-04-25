National Bank Financial Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$12.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

Shares of WDO opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.25. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

