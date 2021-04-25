National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

FSM stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

