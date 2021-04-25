National Bankshares Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$82.47 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$75.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.02. The stock has a market cap of C$20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,832,816.10. Insiders acquired a total of 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 over the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.