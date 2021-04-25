National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.