National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,143 shares.The stock last traded at $230.02 and had previously closed at $227.83.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.53. The company has a market cap of $843.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

