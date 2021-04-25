Navient (NAVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

