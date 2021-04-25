Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WWE. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

WWE opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

