Nerva Reaches One Day Volume of $6,553.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $6,553.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00273801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

