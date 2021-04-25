Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

