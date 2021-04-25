Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
