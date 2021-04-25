Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $620.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

