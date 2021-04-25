Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.50 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce sales of $11.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $11.49 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $11.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $60.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $60.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $73.82 million to $76.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

STIM opened at $11.50 on Friday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,874 shares of company stock valued at $606,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit