Neutron Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,797.29 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Neutron has a total market cap of $248,797.29 and approximately $50.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron



