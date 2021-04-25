New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 642.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,305.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,324,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 1,230,100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,092.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 640,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 586,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,114.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of EDU opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

